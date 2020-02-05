Bearish outlook for tur on new arrivals

Amidst rise in the arrival of new crop, tur (Maharashtra) declined to ₹5,000 a quintal, while tur Madhya Pradesh ruled at ₹4,500-4,700. Tur dal (sawa no.) was quoted at ₹6,450-6,550, tur dal (full) at ₹6,850-6,950, while tur marka was quoted at ₹7,450-7,550. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹7,500-7,800 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-6,800. Urad (bold) declined to ₹7,000-7,300, while urad (medium) was quoted at ₹5,000-5,500