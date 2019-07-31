Commodities

Bearish sentiment in chana

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on July 31, 2019 Published on July 31, 2019

Bearish sentiment prevailed on chana and dollar chana on subdued demand with chana (kanta)quoted at ₹4,250-75 a quintal, chana (desi) at ₹4,150-75, while chana (vishal) ruled at ₹4,000. Chana dal (average) quoted at ₹5,150-5,250, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,350-5,450, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,550-5,650 . Dollar chana today ruled at ₹4,800-5,200 a quintal on subdued demand.

pulses (commodity)
