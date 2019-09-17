Commodities

Bearish sentiment in chana

Bearish sentiment prevailed in chana on weak physical demand, with chana (kanta) quoting at ₹4,100-4,150 a quintal andchana (desi) at ₹4,050. Chana (vishal) ruled at ₹4,000 and chana dal (average) quoted at ₹5,150-5,250. Chana dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,350-5,450, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,550-5,650. In the container, dollar chana (42/44 count) fetched ₹5,600, dollar chana (44/46 count) ₹5,400, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was quoted at ₹4,900 a quintal.

