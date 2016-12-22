Bearish sentiment in edible oils

Edible oils ruled steady with limited volume tracking bearish futures amid higher selling pressure and absence of bulk demand. Sources said tracking bearish overseas markets and improved arrivals of seeds in producing areas, stockists stayed away from fresh bulk purchases. Liberty’s rates: palmolein ₹628, super palmolein ₹651 and soyabean refined oil ₹750.

Ruchi traded sunflower oil for ₹720. Golden agri and Emamiquoted palmolein at ₹628. At Rajkot, groundnut oil telia tin was flat at ₹1,460 and loose (10 kg) at ₹925. BCE spot rates (₹/10 kg): groundnut oil 980 (980), soya ref 725 (725), sunflower exp. ref. 665 (665), sunflower ref. 720 (725), rapeseed ref. 840 (860), rapeseed exp. ref. 810 (830), cottonseed ref. 700 (700) and palmolein 613 (614).