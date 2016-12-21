Bearish sentiment in pulses

Tur gained ₹300 a quintal on weak arrival with tur (Maharashtra) rising to ₹5.400 a quintal, while tur (lemon) quoted at ₹4,900 and tur (Madhya Pradesh) at ₹4,000-4,100 a quintal, Tur dal (sawa no.) being quoted at ₹6,000-7,000, tur dal (full) at ₹7,500-8,500, while tur marka ruled at ₹9,000. Urad (bold) being quoted at ₹5,700-5,800, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,200.

Urad dal (medium) being quoted at ₹7,400-7,500, urad dal (bold) at ₹7,900-8,000, while urad mongar declined to Rs 6,900. a quintal. Moong (bold) being quoted at ₹4,500-4,700, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹4,200.