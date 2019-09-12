Commodities

Bearish sentiment in soya oil

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 12, 2019

Amid weak global cues and physical demand, bearish sentiment prevailed in the majority of oils with soya refined quoted at ₹750-752 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹710-715. Palm oil (Indore) quoted at ₹678 and cotton oil (Gujarat) at ₹728, while groundnut oil ruled at ₹1,030-1,050 for 10 kg. Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line today were quoted higher at ₹4,180-4,185 a quintal.

