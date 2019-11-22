Black pepper arrivals improve in Kochi

Black Pepper arrivals to Kochi market has further improved on Friday at 14 tonnes, thanks to increased participation by sellers.

The average price realised for ungarbled pepper was Rs327 per kg, which remained steady. Sellers from Wayanad has also shown interest in selling the commodity in Kochi for cash on delivery, while growers in Coorg focussed on upper India market.

A better price realisation in the primary markets in Idukki also forced growers to concentrate in farm gate sales to Tamil Nadu based dealers, as they received price tag of Rs330-335 per kg for the commodity.

According to Kishor Shamji of Kishor Spices, pepper imports have shown further increase of 700 tonnes in October as well as duty free imports for value addition and re-exports stood at 1,300 tonnes. These imported pepper from SAFTA and ISFTA at an MIP of Rs 500 per kg is continuing when local prices in Sri Lanka is Rs 275 per kg and Indian price stood at Rs 325.