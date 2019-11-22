Blenders’ support lifts prices of select teas at Kochi auctions

Blenders support has lifted prices of some selected tea varieties in CTC dust grades by ₹1 to 3 per kg at Kochi auctions this week.

However, others were irregular and sometimes lower especially browner varieties in sale no 47. It also witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity on offer in CTC was 9,70,875 kg, up from the previous week and the average price realization was on the higher side at ₹116.20 per kg compared to last week price of ₹114.89.

Kerala Loose Tea traders and upcountry buyers lent fair support, while exporters operated at the bottom of the market, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

The market for orthodox dust was lower at ₹10,500 kg and it witnessed many withdrawals due to lack of bid or low bid. A very small quantity of orthodox dust sold was purchased by exporters and upcountry buyers.

In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched between ₹112-156, medium realized ₹83-134 and plain grades stood at ₹74-84.

In leaf category, the market for good Nilgiri brokens and whole leaf in orthodox grades was lower by ₹5 to 10 and sometimes more. Only 50 per cent of the 2,50,489 kgwas sold. The average price realized was also lowered to ₹128.75 per kg (₹140.45). There was a subdued demand from exporters to CIS and other destinations.

In CTC leaf, the quantity on offer was 31,000 kg and the market for good and medium brokens was dearer by ₹2 to 4 and sometimes more. There was active participation from upcountry and Kerala buyers.

Monica SFD quoted the best prices of ₹156 per kg in dust grades, while Chamraj FOP came to the top in leaf varieties quoting ₹256.