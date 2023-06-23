Blenders support has lifted prices of good liquoring tea varieties in Kochi auctions, showing an increase of Rs1-2 per kg.

According to traders, good liquoring teas with black appearance appreciated more in CTC dust in sale 25 as the sale progressed. The quantity offered was also higher at 9,97,200 kg with 82 per cent sold, generating a good demand. However, other varieties were lower, witnessing much withdrawal especially teas from the Gudalur and Wayanad regions.

Orthodox dust market was firm to dearer with a 100 per cent sale of the offered quantity of 7500 kg. Exporters were the mainstay of the market, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

In orthodox leaves, the revival of export demand has shown some improvement in prices, with average price realisation up by Rs2 at Rs144 compared to Rs142 in the previous week. Shippers to West Asia and CIS countries lent fair support, and the Tunisian account started operating. There were upcountry enquiries on whole leaf and Fannings.

The offered quantity in orthodox leaf was 3,72,109 kg, and 79 per cent sold.

The CTC leaf market was good, with 78 per cent of the offered quantity of 36,000 kg sold. The market for bolder broken was lower, while small broken and Fannings was dearer.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit