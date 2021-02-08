Commodities

Brent approaches $60/bbl as supply cuts, stimulus hopes lift prices

Reuters SINGAPORE | Updated on February 08, 2021 Published on February 08, 2021

6-month Brent spread widest in a year supported by the weak dollar

Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent futures nearing $60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further U.S. economic stimulus measures to boost demand.

Brent crude for April touched a high of $59.95 a barrel and was at $59.85 by 0041 GMT, up 51 cents, or 0.9%.Front-month prices last hit $60 on Feb. 20, 2020.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced54 cents, or 1%, to $57.39 a barrel, the highest since January last year.

"A weak U.S. jobs report boosted hopes of further stimulus measures," ANZ analysts said, adding that energy products and industrial metals benefited from an increased appetite for risk among investors.

A weaker dollar against most currencies on Monday also supported commodities, with dollar-denominated commodities becoming more affordable to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile Saudi Arabia's pledge of extra supply cuts in February and March on the back of reductions by other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, is helping to balance global markets.

In a sign that prompt supplies are tightening, the six-month Brent spread settled at $2.33 on Friday after hitting a high of $2.44, its widest in a year.

Still, stronger crude prices are encouraging U.S. producers to increase output, while anti-coronavirus lockdowns across parts of Europe and Asia are keeping a lid on fuel demand,analysts said.

The U.S. oil rig count, an early indicator of future output,rose to its highest since May last week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 08, 2021
commodities market
CRUDE OIL
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.