Commodities

Brent oil may test support at $66.40

Reuters SINGAPORE | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

Brent oil may test a support at $66.40 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into the range of $65.64-$66.09.

The support is identified as the 86.4% projection level of an upward wave c from $63.76. This wave could have peaked around $67.53. The developing wedge looks like a top pattern, which suggests a target around $65.64.

A rise above $67, however, could confirm the wedge as a bullish continuation pattern, and a target at $67.98 will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, oil is expected to pull back towards a former resistance at $65.79, the 38.2% retracement on the uptrend from $49.93 to $75.60.

A break below $65.79 could signal the completion of a wave B from the June 5 low of $59.45. A downward wave C would then take over to drive the price towards $59.74.

(No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.)

Published on July 15, 2019
technical analysis
CRUDE OIL
Next Story

Oil prices edge down

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil prices edge down