BSE to launch three new agri futures contract

Inside Le Locle’s watch factories
A tour of the Ulysse Nardin manufacture factory highlights age-old techniques of enamelling perfected by ...
Notwithstanding the ragging controversy in NCDEX over investors defaulting in castorseed contract, the Bombay Stock Exchange will launch castor futures contract on its commodity platform on Monday.
In fact, BSE will expanding it agriculture contract offering by launching futures on chana and soyabean on Monday with the option of compulsory delivery on all the three new contracts starting from November.
The country’s largest agriculture commodity exchange NCDEX had to extinguish castor contracts worth Rs 735 crore or 50 per cent of open interest using the contract tear-up option for the first time-ever after some of its members started defaulting on margins as prices plunged from a high of about Rs 5,600 a quintal to a low of Rs 4,270.
In fact, the October contract of castor seed on NCDEX hit the lower circuit of four per cent for the seventh consecutive day on Friday.
Asked about the timing of castorseed contract launch, Sameer Patil, Head-Business Development, BSE said the new launches has nothing to do with the trouble in the other exchange but the trade has been pushing BSE for launching new agriculture futures ever since market feedback was sought.
To start with, BSE will have three castorseed contracts expiring in November to January. It will launch February contract next month and subsequent months will be launched from December.
The contract will have Patan in Gujarat as the basic delivery centre while Deesa and Kadi will be additional delivery centres. The open position limit for the near month contract has been fixed at 3,750 tonnes for individual clients and at member level it will be 15,000 tonnes or one-fourth of the member’s overall position limit in that commodity, whichever is higher.
BSE will have three contracts of chana expiring from November to January and the basic delivery centre would be Bikaner in Rajasthan with additional delivery centres in Akola (Maharashtra) and Jaipur (Rajasthan).
The exchange will launch four new contracts in soybean expiring from November to February. The basic delivery centre would be Indore in Madhya Pradesh and additional delivery centres at Akola, Nanded and Hingangath in Maharashtra besides Vidisha and Mansour in Madhya Pradesh.
A tour of the Ulysse Nardin manufacture factory highlights age-old techniques of enamelling perfected by ...
At the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, the family is a special bond to celebrate
The 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo is a smart car that really gets to know your driving style
Sun, sea and surf are a given in Ahangama, but so are quiet villas and breathtaking views that help you relax
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...