Bulk cardamom prices drops at auctions

Prices of bulk grades of cardamom have declined at auctions at the Spices Board's e-auction centre at Bodinayakanur.
Compared with previous days auctions, traders said that prices are lower by Rs 50 per kg due to inferior quality of bulk grades. There was no confident buying due to market sentiments of good arrivals in the coming months because of the current spell of rains.
It is pointed out that majority of the traders are hesitant to buy aggressively and it leads to a slow procurement, delay in assessing the market. This assumed situation has affected an active participation of the trade. The sentiments are same -- right from the primary trade centre which is Bodinayakannur -- up to the upcountry markets where actual consumption take place.
In the morning auctions conducted by CPMCS, the average price realised was Rs2376.84 per kg on an arrival of 41 tonnes. There were 212 lots and a particular lot has garnered a maximum price of Rs2795 per kg.
In the afternoon auction by Cardamom Processors Association, the quantity on arrival was 15 tonnes, but only 14 tonnes got sold. The average price realised was Rs2380.48 per kg and a particular lot received a maximum price of Rs2719 per kg.
The Kochi pepper market was up by Rs1 per kg on Thursday because of limited arrivals from the trade.
The market was steady and the average price realised was Rs298 per kg, which was mainly covered by inter-state dealers. Around 17 tonnes was traded on a price range between Rs290-305 per kg, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.
There was no activity in the terminal markets in the last two days and this has affected arrivals. According to him, the arrivals are likely to be improved tomorrow as some traders have placed orders for Muhurtham dispatch on Labh Pancham on November 1, the day on which the North Indian market reopens after Diwali holidays.
e.o.m.
