Bullish cues heat up oils

Most of the oils either ruled firm or traded higher at the mandis in Indore on strong global cues and foreign support, with soya refined quoted at ₹855 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹810. Palm oil (Indore) was quoted at ₹855 for 10 kg. Cotton oil (Gujarat) quoted at ₹700, while groundnut oil (Indore) ruled at ₹1,060-1,080 for 10 kg. Mustard seeds ruled at ₹3,750-3,800, while raida was quoted at ₹3,850-3,900. Soyabean ruled at ₹3,975-4,025 a quintal.