Bullish global cues lift rubber

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Spot rubber ended in green on Tuesday. As per reports, the current uptrend in rubber is mainly driven by the rally in domestic and global stock and commodity markets in response to the progress in the vaccination drives and renewed optimism on global economy.
RSS-4 improved to ₹156 (155) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted firm at ₹152 (151) by dealers.
In futures, the natural rubber contract for February delivery improved from Monday’s settlement price to ₹159.01 (158.96) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Global rubber futures have entered a strong bullish phase as indicated by the technical charts and oscillators, according to Jom Jacob, Former Senior Economist at Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC).
RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹165.03 (162.57) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 slid to ₹119.25 (119.39), while Latex improved to ₹104.18 (103.08) per kg at Kuala Lumpur. The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) continued to remain closed on account of Chinese New Year.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:156 (155); RSS 5: 151 (150.50); ISNR20: 142.50 (142) and Latex (60% drc): 114.50 (113.50).
Meanwhile, root trainer planting materials are ready for distribution from the Rubber Board nurseries. Root trainer plants of RRII 105, RRII 430, RRII 414, RRII 417 and RRII 422 are available at the Rubber Board’s Central Nursery at Mukkada and regional nurseries at Kanhikulam, Manjeri, Ulickal, Kadackamon and Alakode.
Applications in the prescribed format can be submitted at the nearest nursery or Regional Office of the Board. Application forms are available at all offices of the Board. It can be downloaded from the website www.rubberboard.gov. in also. For further details, contact Rubber Board Call Centre: 0481-2576622 or Central Nursery: 9496802284.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...