Buoyancy in prices boosts arrivals at cardamom auctions

Buoyancy in prices seems to have prompted sellers to liquidate their cardamom stock. The auction market has received the highest arrivals at 140 tonnes during the season that commenced in July.

The peak harvesting time, realisation of reasonable rates and planters in the selling mode are the reasons attributed by traders for the surge in arrivals. The trend is likely to be strong and steady with the active participation of all stakeholders, including upcountry buyers and exporters. The delay in the Guatemalan crop season is also a contributing factor for boosting the demand for Indian varieties, traders said.

Favourable climatic conditions which support vegetative growth has boosted sentiments in the market for the next crop season, traders added.

In today’s auction at the Spices Park in Puttady, the auctioneers Header Systems, has offered a quantity of 74.58 tonnes. The afternoon trade will be conducted by Mas Enterprises Ltd and the quantity on offer is 66.02 tonnes.