BusinessLine and MCX to host Bullion Conclave in Kochi on Friday

BusinessLine, in association with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), is organising the Bullion Conclave 2019 on Friday, in Kochi.
With gold prices turning more volatile by the day due to geopolitical tensions and wild movements in crude, it becomes essential for participants in the gold market to hedge their exposure to the metal. The conclave will discuss how retail jewellers, exporters and gold refiners can use the futures and options contract on the commodity exchange effectively and protect their respective businesses.
While some participants will share their experience in hedging on the MCX platform, those who are new to it can have their queries on ways to protect profits from volatile gold prices answered. The keynote address will be delivered by Dileep Narayanan, Head – Treasury & Banking, Malabar Group of Companies. He will talk about the state of the gold market and the factors that are impacting it. This will be followed by a panel discussion on the theme, ‘Managing Price Risk in Bullion through Derivatives’.
The theme cannot be more topical, considering the volatility in the global economy and various markets. These impact the way the international gold price moves. It is thus important for stakeholders in the industry to protect themselves from any adverse movement.
The panellists include James Jose, Managing Director of Chemmanur Gold Refinery and Secretary of the Association of Refineries & Mints; Abdul Nazar, Head - Bullion & Export, Malabar Group; Keyur Shah, CEO, Precious Metals Business, Muthoot Pappachan Group; G Chandrashekhar, Commodities Market Specialist; and Shivanshu Mehta, Head - Bullion, MCX.
The who’s who of the gold industry and Kerala’s jewellery trade, apart from other stakeholders in the sector, are expected to attend the event.
