Buy MCX natural gas April series with stop loss at ₹190

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The continuous futures contract of natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹251.3 in early November, reversed the direction abruptly and started to depreciate. The decline continued where it marked a low of ₹165 in the ensuing month. Nevertheless, this level acted as a support against which the futures rebounded.
There has been considerable volatility since November and even as the contract moved in a particular direction, it faced significant pullbacks. This sort of price behaviour makes trading difficult because in one hand a deeper stop-loss and on the other it increases the probability of the stop-loss being hit. The price action continues to remain the same way even now.
As regards the direction of the next leg of trend, chances are that the bulls are gaining control potentially lifting the contract in the coming sessions. Reasons are that the contract has bounced off the support at ₹181 in the ensuing month twice in the past one month, making it a double bottom pattern and as a confirmation, the contract closed at ₹197.6 on Tuesday i.e., above the neck level of ₹195.
Corroborating the same, indicators like the daily relative strength index and the average directional index are showing that the uptrend is gaining momentum. Also, the moving average convergence divergence on the daily chart is trading a positive trajectory. Hence, traders can be bullish and buy April series MCX natural gas futures with stop-loss at ₹190. Potential near-term target is ₹212.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...