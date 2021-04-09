Buyer resistance, profit-booking sap rubber

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Spot rubber ended in red following a sharp decline in domestic futures on Friday. An alarming increase in Covid-19 cases in the country and weak global cues kept the sentiments under pressure during the day.
The market opened steady but lost the initial strength later on buyer resistance coupled with profit booking at higher levels. Certain dealers sold sheet rubber even at lower levels, fearing further fall in prices, an observer said.
RSS 4 weakened to ₹170 (171) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to ₹165 (166), said dealers.
In futures, the April delivery was down 1.34 per cent from Thursday’s settlement price to close at ₹165.80 per kg with a volume of 72 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
The most active natural rubber contract for September delivery was down 350 Yuan (₹3987.94) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,775 Yuan (₹156,962.06) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
RSS 3 (spot) surrendered to ₹161.67 (164.33) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 declined to ₹121.56 (125.37) and Latex to ₹116.31 (117.40) at Kuala Lumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:170 (171); RSS 5: 167 (168.50); ISNR20: 149.50 (150) and Latex (60% drc): 128 (129).
The Rubber Board is conducting a three-day certificate course in testing of Dry Rubber Content (DRC), at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam from April 20. According to a press release issued by the Board, the course offer job opportunities as DRC Technicians in Rubber Board Companies, Latex Processing Centres, Rubber Producers' Societies, etc.
The course would also benefit growers and persons working in the area of latex processing. Those who studied chemistry as a subject at Plus Two or Degree level are eligible to join the course. Fee for the course is ₹3,000.00 (18% GST and 1% flood cess extra). SC/ST candidates will get 50 % concession in fee on presentation of caste certificate. RPS members will be given 25% concession in fee on production of membership certificate. Rubber Training Institute will provide boarding and lodging facility at prescribed rates.
Interested persons can use the link https://bit.ly/3feCcVj to register for the course. For further details, contact phone: 0481-2353127, 7306464582 or WhatsApp 04812353325.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...