Commodities

Buyer resistance saps rubber

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on February 12, 2021 Published on February 12, 2021

Spot rubber ended in red on Friday. The market opened steady but lost the initial strength later on buyer resistance, reflecting the overall weakness in domestic futures and Bangkok spot prices.

RSS 4 declined to ₹154.50 (155) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to ₹150.50 (151) as per dealers. The trend continued to remain mixed as ISNR20 was quoted steady amidst scattered transactions, while latex improved further following a sharp rise in demand.

In futures, the natural rubber contract for February delivery slid to ₹156.90 (157.21) per kg from Thursday’s settlement price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹158.29 (158.97) per kg at Bangkok. The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) continued to remain closed on account of Chinese New Year.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:154.50 (155); RSS 5: 149.50 (150); ISNR20: 141(141) and Latex (60% drc): 112.50 (111.50).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 12, 2021
Kerala
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.