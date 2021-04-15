Campco to offer copper sulphate on subsidy

Beware the quantum computers
The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing (Campco) Ltd has made ample arrangements for the supply of copper sulphate at subsidised rates to its grower-members.
SN Khandige, Vice-President of Campco, told BusinessLine that the cooperative has already kept adequate stock ready to meet the demands of growers in the coming months.
The active grower-members, who had sold arecanut to the cooperative last year, will get 3 kg of copper sulphate at a subsidised rate for every 2 quintals of arecanut sold to it. The price will be ₹40 below a kg from the existing market rate, he said.
The cooperative had contacted more factories this year than the last year and kept the stock ready. Stating that there is no compromise on the quality of the copper sulphate sold to farmers, he said the cooperative tests the quality of copper sulphate in its laboratories also.
Campco had sold around 171 tonnes of copper sulphate to its member-growers during 2019-20. Stating that cooperative would have sold more, he said suppliers found difficulty in supplying last year due to Covid-induced developments.
