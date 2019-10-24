Cardamom auctions witness low arrivals

Low as well as better quality arrivals and stability in prices are likely to put the cardamom auctions market strong and steady on Thursday.

Traders said that the recent price variations in the commodity have compelled growers to hold their stock which has resulted in fewer arrivals in the auctions market.

This is evident from the arrivals to the morning auctions conducted by the Cardamom Planters Association, Santhampara at the Spices Board E auction centre at Puttady was on 10 tonnes, whereas the arrivals in the afternoon auction conducted by Cardamom Planters Marketing Cooperative Society, Thekkady was 45 tonnes.

Traders actively participated in the auctions yesterday and the market was on a higher note of Rs50-70 per kg on the back of the assured quality available in the auctions.

Domestic buyers abstain from pepper market

The availability of Sri Lankan black pepper at lower prices in the consuming markets has made domestic buyers to stay away from the production centres.

The quantity on arrival at India Pepper and Spice Trade Association (IPSTA) on Thursday was around 10 tonnes and there were no business traders so far. Sellers are quoting Rs300 per kg, while there was no enthusiasm from buyers, who are quoting at Rs295.kg. It is reported that pepper trading in Karnataka is carrying out at Rs290/kg.

Kishore Shamji of the Kochi based Kishor Spices said that imported pepper from Sri Lanka are selling in the upcountry markets of Mumbai and Delhi at less than Rs300 per kg and this has affected domestic demand especially in the Diwali season.