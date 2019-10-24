Cardamom auctions witness low arrivals

Who moved my bureaucrat?
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
Low as well as better quality arrivals and stability in prices are likely to put the cardamom auctions market strong and steady on Thursday.
Traders said that the recent price variations in the commodity have compelled growers to hold their stock which has resulted in fewer arrivals in the auctions market.
This is evident from the arrivals to the morning auctions conducted by the Cardamom Planters Association, Santhampara at the Spices Board E auction centre at Puttady was on 10 tonnes, whereas the arrivals in the afternoon auction conducted by Cardamom Planters Marketing Cooperative Society, Thekkady was 45 tonnes.
Traders actively participated in the auctions yesterday and the market was on a higher note of Rs50-70 per kg on the back of the assured quality available in the auctions.
The availability of Sri Lankan black pepper at lower prices in the consuming markets has made domestic buyers to stay away from the production centres.
The quantity on arrival at India Pepper and Spice Trade Association (IPSTA) on Thursday was around 10 tonnes and there were no business traders so far. Sellers are quoting Rs300 per kg, while there was no enthusiasm from buyers, who are quoting at Rs295.kg. It is reported that pepper trading in Karnataka is carrying out at Rs290/kg.
Kishore Shamji of the Kochi based Kishor Spices said that imported pepper from Sri Lanka are selling in the upcountry markets of Mumbai and Delhi at less than Rs300 per kg and this has affected domestic demand especially in the Diwali season.
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
Bombings, protests, coups, disease outbreaks are all making business movement riskier
Come festival season, HR executives try to think out-of-the box with regard to Diwali gifts for employees.
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
With a 13 per cent growth in consolidated revenue and 12.4 per cent EBITDA margin in the first half of FY20, ...
Stability in steel prices and lower raw material cost benefits can aid earnings in the forthcoming quarters
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism