Cardamom prices drop by ₹60 on sentiments

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Increased arrivals seem to have affected sentiment in the cardamom auction market, which registered a price drop of ₹60 per kg across all categories in Bodinayakanur.
The quantity offered on Thursday showed a sizeable improvement at 81 tonnes compared to reduced arrivals in the last few days, forcing the auctioneers to put off one trading session. Though traders believe that reduced arrivals are an indication of the harvest season, a sudden jump in the quantity offered has worked against the market sentiment, raising the hope that planters are still holding enough stock to liquidate. This has affected prices, despite an upcountry demand and local buyer support, they said.
The market had also reported a price drop on Wednesday due to the presence of inferior quality material. It is also pointed out that the off season has already started, which would extend up to June. This may lead to scarcity of capsules and, in turn, a price increase.
The total arrivals in the two trading sessions at Bodi were 81 tonnes, in which the average price realisation was ₹3,528. In the morning session, Sugandhagiri Spices and Traders Pvt Ltd offered 29.1 tonnes of 167 lots in which 26 tonnes realised an average price of ₹3,551. The highest price quoted for selected lots was ₹4,049.
In the evening session, auctioneers SpiceMore Trading Company, Kumily, offered 51.9 tonnes of 255 lots in which 50 tonnes realised an average price of ₹3,505. The highest price quoted was ₹3,961.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets Ltd said that cardamom March futures fell by 4 per cent or ₹140.6 to ₹3,376.5 when last traded on Thursday.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...