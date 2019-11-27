Cardamom prices likely to be stable on quality

Cardamom prices is likely to witness a positive outlook on Wednesday auctions conducted at Spices Park at Puttady, thanks to good arrivals at 85 tonnes.

According to traders, the presence of major auctioneers in ensuring quality of the crop will in turn attract more participation from all the stakeholders in the trade. The market yesterday was slow, but registered a stable price due to the availability of quality capsules. This trend is likely to continue today as well.

The auctioneers - South India Green Cardamom Company Ltd had offered 74 tonne in the morning session, while the quantity on offer in the afternoon trade was 11 tonnes. Green House, Puliyanmala were the auctioneers.

According to market participants, the bullish trend in prices is likely to continue till December due to low estimated crop. Trade analysts, Acumen Capital Markets said that the most active cardamom December futures fell by 1.16 per cent or ₹33.5 per kg, while it was last traded at ₹2,843 per kg on Tuesday.

Cardamom December futures price is showing a mixed trend on daily chart.