Cardamom prices likely to stable at auctions today

Cardamom prices are likely to remain stable on Thursday, as major North Indian markets remained closed on account of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti celebrations.

Due to the holiday, traders are not anticipating any major upward trend in prices and the demand will mainly depend on the procurement by local buyers in Tamil Nadu for the ensuing Pongal festival. It is pointed out that the cold wave conditions in North Indian cities have affected many regional spice markets, which are not active these days. The slow movement both in retail and wholesale markets on account of the winter has affected aggressive upcountry buying. This is evident from yesterday’s price drop in the auctions.

Above all, the liquidity crunch due to higher price realisation is posing a problem in the entire cycle of cardamom sale – right from wholesalers to retailers, payment to auctioneers in primary trade centres in Kerala and Tamil Nadu etc, traders said.

The total quantity on offer in today’s auction at Bodinayakanur was 89 tonnes. The auctioneers Greenhouse Cardamom offered 15 tonnes in the morning session while the offer made by South Indian Green Cardamom Company was 74.57 tonnes.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that the January futures price is showing a bullish trend on the daily chart.