Cardamom prices slips on higher arrivals

Cardamom prices slipped on Friday due to arrival of more than 100 tonnes. The market was down by Rs 100 per kg in the two auctions held at Spices Park at Bodinayakanur.
According to the traders, there was a selling pressure from growers side to liquidate the stock on account of the downward trend in prices witnessed on Thursday. The market is slowly coming to an active mode after Diwali, but increased arrivals could not sustain the momentum.
Stockists were active compared to North Indian group, who are expecting a further full in prices. The continuous rains in the plantation regions in the last two days also affected sentiments on good crop calculation, which would further affect the prices.
53 tonnes were on offer in the morning auctions conducted by MAS Enterprise and the average price realised was Rs 2,634 per kg. There were 291 lots and one lot carried a maximum price tag of Rs 2,883 per kg.
In the afternoon auctions conducted by Header Systems, the quantity on offer were 52 tonnes. The average price realised was Rs 2,571.78 per kg and a particular lot received a maximum price of Rs 2,767 per kg.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Market Ltd said that November futures price fell by Rs 103.40 to Rs 2,483.70 per kg on Friday.
Pepper prices of all varieties reported a hike of Rs 3 per kg in Kochi trade on Friday on buying interest at higher levels. According to Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices, 17 tonnes were offered. A good demand was witnessed throughout the transactions and trading carried out in the range between Rs 330 to Rs 320, registering an upward trend in prices.
The average price realised was Rs 311 per kg for ungarbled varieties. New pepper (quality with high moisture) prices also rose, fetching a price of Rs 296 per kg. MG1 garbled received a price tag of Rs 331 per kg.
Those who want to dispatch could fulfil their commitment at the sellers demand price. The arrivals could be limited in the coming days as sellers started holding their stock.
