Cardamom prices steady on better quality arrivals

Cardamom price was strong and steady, which is evident in the realisation of average price at the auctions held in Bodi on Wednesday, due to arrival of better quality.

There was active participation from traders compared to previous days. The market was on a higher note of Rs 50-70 per kg. In the auctions conducted by South Indian Green Cardamom Company Ltd, the average price realised was Rs 2,320.70/kg. The quantity on arrival was 44 tonnes and almost all the stock was sold.

It is pointed out that there would be increased participation of traders in the auctions conducted by SIGC as they assure the cardamom quality in the auctions.

In the morning auctions, the average price realised was Rs 2,207.84/kg on an arrival of 5,000 kg. Around 4,000 kg was sold in the auction conducted by Greenhouse Cardamom Marketing India.