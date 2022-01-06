Cargo volumes at dozen major ports rose 10.74% during April-December to 529.344 mt

Cargo handled at India’s dozen State-owned major ports rose 10.74 per cent during April-December period to 529.344 million tonnes (mt) from 478.008 mt a year ago.

In containers, the 12 major ports handled a combined 8.343 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), 24.39 per cent more than the 6.707 million TEUs handled during April-December of FY21.

Of this, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s busiest state-run container gateway, handled 4.177 million TEUs from 3.222 million TEUs during the same period last year, according to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.

Chennai Port Authority handled 1.207 million TEU’s between April and December from 9,60,000 TEUs in the same period last year. Kamarajar Port Ltd handled 3,54,000 TEUs from 1,22,000 TEUs last year. V O Chidambaranar Port Authority handled 5,93,000 TEUs from 5,34,000 TEUs a year ago, while Cochin Port Authority handled 5,55,000 TEUs from 4,78,000 TEUs during the same period last year.

Thermal and steam coal shipments through the dozen ports rose 30.55 per cent to 72.114 mt during the nine months of FY22 from 55.238 mt a year earlier, according to the ministry.

Coal remains almost flat

Coking coal and other coal cargo was almost flat at 37.132 mt from 36.982 mt a year earlier. POL cargo (crude, petroleum products, LPG and LNG) rose 9.60 per cent between April and December to 162.524 mt from 148.288 mt last year.

Shipments of iron ore including pellets declined 26.21 per cent to 37.182 mt from 50.666 mt a year earlier.

Finished fertiliser shipments plunged 36.67 per cent to 5.127 mt from 8.096 mt a year ago. Raw fertiliser, on the other hand, clocked a growth of 17.62 per cent to 6.653 mt from 5.580 mt a year ago.

Deendayal Port Authority, India’s biggest State-owned port by volumes, handled 96.514 mt of cargo between April and December from 84.374 mt last year, posting a growth of 14.39 per cent.

Paradip Port Authority grew by 1.41 per cent to 83.604 mt from 82.441 mt during the same period last year.

Cargo volumes at JNPT grew by 25.33 per cent during the nine months to 56.066 mt from 44.735 mt last year.

Chennai Port Authority handled 35.622 mt of cargo between April and December from 30.500 mt last year, posting a growth of 16.79 per cent.

Kamarajar Port Ltd handled 27.995 mt of cargo, 62.83 per cent more than the 17.193 mt handled during the same period last year.