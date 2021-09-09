Centre to States: Ask stakeholders to disclose stocks of edible oils, oilseed

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
To bring in transparency in availability of edible oils, the Centre has directed State governments to take disclosures from millers and refiners on availability of stocks of edible oils and oilseeds.
This measure is being taken to check on any unfair trade practices and any consequent rise in prices caused by hoarding of any kind.
In a letter from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution to Chief Secretaries of State governments, the Ministry has asked them to direct millers, refiners, wholesalers, traders among other stakeholders to declare their stocks of edible oils or oilseeds. It has asked state governments to also verify the accuracy of these declarations.
“States/UTs are also requested to monitor the prices of edible oils/oilseeds on a weekly basis,” the letter added.
The Central government also said it will provide access to the online portal to make these disclosures and State government authorities will also have access to monitor stocks of their respective States.
The Food Secretary is also slated to meet with the State government officials on Friday on this matter and on measures that need to be taken to ensure compliance.
