Chana falls on weak demand

August 27, 2019

Despite weak arrivals, chana and its dal have been trading low for the past few days on slack physical demand and buying support from millers with chana (Kanta) quoted at ₹4,150-75 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,050 and chana (vishal) at ₹3,950-4,050.

Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹5,100-5,200, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,300-5,400, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600. Dollar chana ruled at ₹5,000-5,200on on better domestic demand.

