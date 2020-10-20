Chana in bear grip

Amidst weak domestic and export demand, dollar chana has been ruling lower in Indore and other mandis in Madhya Pradesh with its prices in Indore being quoted at ₹5,500- 6,500 a quintal.

In Neemuch mandis, dollar chana traded low with dollar chana (best quality) quoted at ₹ 5,850-6,520 a quintal, while dollar chana (average) ruled at ₹ 5,420-5,760 a quintal.

In containers also, dollar chana declined sharply on weak export demand with dollar chana (42/44 count) today being quoted at ₹ 7,150, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹ 7,000, while dollar chana (58/60 count) fetched ₹ 6,700 a quintal, respectively.

The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis today was recorded at 4,000 bags against 15,000 bags in mandis across Madhya Pradesh.

Bearish sentiment also prevailed in chana on weak physical demand with chana (kanta) today declining to ₹5,325-50 a quintal. In Neemuch mandi, chana (kanta) was quoted at ₹ 5,100-5,310, chana at ₹ 4,730-50, while chana (vishal) ruled at ₹ 5,130-5,420 a quintal. Weak demand in chana also dragged its dal with chana dal (average) today being quoted at ₹ 6,500-6,600, chana dal (medium) - ₹ 6,700-6,800, while chana dal (bold) was quoted at ₹ 6,900-7,000 a quintal, respectively.