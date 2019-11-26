Chana prices stable

Both chana and dollar chana in Indore mandis ruled stable on slack and subdued demand with chana (kanta) quoted at ₹4,350-4,375 a quintal, chana (desi) at ₹4,275, while chana (vishal) ruled at ₹4,300 a quintal. Chana dal also traded low on slack demand with chana dal (average) quoted at ₹5,300-5,400; chana dal (medium) at ₹5,500-5,600; chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,700-5,800 a quintal. Dollar chana also ruled flat at ₹5,500-5,800 a quintal on weak physical and export demand.