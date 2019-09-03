Chana rules steady

Chana and its dal ruled stableon subdued demand and end of festive buying with chana (Kanta)quoted at ₹4,150-75 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,050-75 and chana (vishal) at ₹3,900-3,950.

Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹5,100-5,200 and chana dal (medium) at ₹5,300-5,400, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600. Dollar chana ruled at ₹4,800-5,200. In the container, dollar chana (42/44 count)fetched ₹5,600 and dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹5,400, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was quoted at ₹4,900.