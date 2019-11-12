Commodities

Chana rules steady

Chana ruled stable on subdued demand with chana (kanta) being quoted at ₹4,400-4,425 a quintal, chana (desi) at ₹4,325, while chana (vishal) was quoted at ₹4,300-4,400. Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹5,600-5,700, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,800-5,900, while chana dal (bold) was quoted at ₹6,000-6,100. Dollar chana remained flat at ₹5,500-6,000. In the container segment, dollar chana (42/44 count) ruled at ₹6,500 a quintal, while dollar chana (44/46 count) quoted ₹6,300.

