Chana steady despite low demand

Amid subdued demand, both chana and dollar chana ruled stable with chana (bold) ruling at ₹4,225-50 a quintal, while chana (desi) was quoted at ₹4,150 and chana (vishal) at ₹4,000-4,150. Chana dal (average) quoted at ₹5,100-5,200, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,300-5,400, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600. Dollar chana ruled flat at ₹4,500-5,000. In the container segment, dollar chana (42/44 count) fetched ₹5,600 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count)-₹5,400, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was quoted at ₹4,700.

pulses (commodity)
