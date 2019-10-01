Commodities

Chana steady despite low demand

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 01, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

Both chana and dollar chana ruled stable on subdued demand with chana (kanta)quoted at ₹4,200- 4,225 a quintal, chana (desi) at ₹4,125, while chana (vishal) ruled at ₹4,250 . Chana dal (average) quoted at ₹5,200-5,300, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,400-5,500, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,600-5,700 . Dollar chana also ruled stable at ₹4,500-5,000 . In the container dollar chana (42/44 count)quoted at ₹5,500 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹5,300, while dollar chana (58/60 count) fetched at ₹4,850.

