Chana steady despite low demand

Despite subdued demand, speculators’ grip and report of damage to the crops of moong and urad perked up prices of the majority of pulse seeds in Indore mandis with chana (kanta) rising to ₹4,475-4,500 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,400 and chana (vishal) at ₹4,400-4,450 a quintal.

Dollar chana ruled stable at ₹5,500-5,800 a quintal on weak physical demand. In the container, dollar chana (42/44 count) ruled at ₹6,400 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹6,200, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was quoted at ₹5,800 a quintal.