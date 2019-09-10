Commodities

Chana trades firm

Updated on September 10, 2019

Chana traded higher amid intermittent rains in Madhya Pradesh and decline in selling at a lower rate by the NAFED. Chana (kanta)rose to ₹4,200-4,225 a quintal, chana (desi) at ₹4,125 and chana (vishal) ruled at ₹4,050-4,100 . Chana dal (average)quoted at ₹5,150-5,250, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,350-5,450, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,550-5,650. Dollar chana ruled stable at ₹4,800-5,200. In the container, dollar chana (42/44 count) fetched₹5,600 a quintal.

