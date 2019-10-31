Commodities

CII’s turmeric conclave from today

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on October 31, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

The Confederation of Indian Industry-Erode is conducting a two-day conclave on turmeric on November 1 and 2.

In a press communication, the CII on Thursday said that the industry body has arranged a conclave called Pon Manjal at Kasturiba Conference Hall, Vellalar College for Women, Thindal, Erode, in which stakeholders of the turmeric value chain — growers, traders, scientists and researchers, officials of the State Agricultural Department and others will participate.

The conclave will focus on the needs of domestic and export merchants, organic farming, certification practices, water and weed management, increasing the yield by using quality seeds, crop management, pest and disease control, and remunerative price, etc. The Spices Board, too, will participate in the meeting which will have a buyer-seller meet.

Published on October 31, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sugar steadies in range-bound trading