CII’s turmeric conclave from today

The Confederation of Indian Industry-Erode is conducting a two-day conclave on turmeric on November 1 and 2.

In a press communication, the CII on Thursday said that the industry body has arranged a conclave called Pon Manjal at Kasturiba Conference Hall, Vellalar College for Women, Thindal, Erode, in which stakeholders of the turmeric value chain — growers, traders, scientists and researchers, officials of the State Agricultural Department and others will participate.

The conclave will focus on the needs of domestic and export merchants, organic farming, certification practices, water and weed management, increasing the yield by using quality seeds, crop management, pest and disease control, and remunerative price, etc. The Spices Board, too, will participate in the meeting which will have a buyer-seller meet.