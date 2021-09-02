CIL to rush coal to power plants with just 6 days’ stock

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
State-owned CIL on Thursday said it has launched a multi-pronged effort to help build up coal stocks at power plants, and stressed that supply to the electricity units carrying stock of zero to six days has been prioritised by preparing a contingency supply plan.
“CIL has offered coal on ‘as is where’ basis through rail-cum-road mode from sources where high stock is available.
“Twenty-three such mines carrying 40.3 million tonnes of stock as of August 16 were identified,” Coal India Ltd said in a statement. In case of availability issue at linked mines, alternative sources have already been allocated for smooth running of the plant. “With plans to ramp up production, strengthening evacuation infrastructure and adequate coal stock at our pitheads, we are prepared to meet any surge in coal demand from the power sector,” the company said.
The company despatched about 206 mt of dry fuel to the coal-fired power plants during the first five months of the FY22, posting a 27 per cent growth as against 162 mt a year ago. Even compared with despatches in April-August 2019, prior to the pandemic, of 190.7 mt, CIL logged an eight per cent growth.
During the last week of August, CIL ramped up its output at an average of 1.45 mt per day. The average August production has never been higher than 1.25 mt per day during the past four years.
