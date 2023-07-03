India’s cumulative coal production rose 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to hit 222.93 million tonnes (mt) in Q1 FY24 compared to 205.65 mt in the year-ago period.

Coal India recorded a growth of 9.85 per cent Y-o-Y with production reaching 175.35 mt in Q1 FY24 against 159.63 mt in the year-ago period, the Coal Ministry said.

Captive mines and others clocked a growth of 4.74 per cent Y-o-Y to reach 30.48 mt in Q1 FY24 compared to 29.10 mt in Q1 FY23. These accomplishments have contributed to the overall positive momentum in the sector, it added.

Coal dispatch up

Coal dispatch rose by almost 7 per cent to 239.69 mt (provisional) in Q1 FY24, compared to 224.08 mt in Q1 FY23. CIL registered a production of 186.21 mt against 176.81 mt with a growth of 5.32 per cent.

At the same time, Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) as well as captives and others recorded 18.07 mt and 35.41 mt in Q1 FY24, respectively. The Y-o-Y growth of SCCL and captives/ others stood at 4.45 per cent and 18.16 per cent, respectively.

Besides, the upturn in off-take has resulted in a comfortable coal stock position. The total coal stock as on June 30, 2023 has stood at 107.15 mt (provisional) compared to 77.86 mt a year-ago. This growth indicates the continued efforts to meet rising demand for coal.

The sustained efforts of the Ministry towards enhancing coal production and ensuring seamless dispatch underscores India’s persistence in meeting its energy demands and fostering continuous economic growth, it said.

These positive developments position the nation favourably and contribute to driving the positive trajectory of the country’s energy sector, reinforcing the commitment towards providing uninterrupted power supply and paving the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry added.

