Coal supplies to power sector peaked to record 493 mt: CIL

Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) supplies to power sector peaked to a record high of 493 million tonnes (mt) as on March 3 of the ongoing fiscal breaching the previous high of 491.5 mt that it had recorded in FY19.

During April-February, the CIL had supplied 90 mt more coal to power sector when compared to the corresponding period last year. With stepping up supplies in the remainder of March, CIL aims to close the fiscal with 548 mt off-take to power sector as projected by the Central Electricity Authority, the company said.

CIL’s despatch to this major coal consuming sector was at 488 mt at the end of February, representing a 23 per cent growth compared to 398 mt in the same period of FY21.

“The major challenge for CIL during the year was adjusting to the unpredictability of the coal demand. The coal-based power generation witnessed a muted growth in previous two fiscals. Then it had risen sharply to 11.2 per cent till January’22 compared to the same period a fiscal ago. However, the company had managed to push additional quantities of coal,” the release said.

The state-owned miner posted a 22 per cent growth in supplies to power sector at 48.4 mt in February this year as compared to the same period last year.

The current coal stock of 43 mt at CIL’s pitheads is expected to increase further by FY22 end. This would help the company gear up to meet the summer coal demand.