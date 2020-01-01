Cold wave hits upcountry participation in cardamom auctions

Cold wave across many North Indian cities seem to have started impacting cardamom auctions market, evident from the minimal participation of upcountry buyers.

Traders pointed out that retail sales of cardamom in many upcountry markets have been affected following the chilly weather conditions and this would be expected to keep the prices steady in the coming days. The surging prices in the last one week also made exporters abstain from the market.

It is pointed out that the cardamom market had witnessed a positive trend in the previous week due to rising domestic demand on anticipation of lower arrivals. The fag end of the season is likely to affect arrivals and would give room for speculations, traders said.

January, February and March are considered a lean period for cardamom. The absence of adequate showers in the last one week and cloudy weather are expected to aggravate the sentiments in the market. Cloudy weather in growing regions without adequate showers in the last fortnight is expected to further aggravate the market sentiments, traders said.

However, the auctions on Wednesday at Bodinayakanur witnessed a slight improvement in the quantity offered at 104 tonnes compared to previous days, which is expected to keep the market strong and steady, traders added.

In the morning auction, the auctioneers Sugandhagiri Spices Promoters and Traders offered 37 tonnes, while the offer made by SpiceMore Trading Company in the afternoon trade was 67 tonnes.

Trade Analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that the most active cardamom January futures rose by 3.87 per cent or Rs141.4 to RsRs3791 when last traded on Tuesday. The January futures price is showing a bullish trend on the daily chart.