Cold weather in plantation districts impact tea arrivals to Kochi auctions

Chill weather in the High Ranges and the Nilgris has started impacting tea arrivals to Kochi auctions.

The trend is expected to continue in the coming weeks, which will have a reflection on tea prices as well, said traders.

The quantity on offer in CTC dust was 9.24 lakh kg in sale no 53, while blenders’ participation lifted the prices of good liquoring varieties. The average price realised was ₹117.23 per kg.

The market opened on a steady note and remained firm, prices appreciated by ₹1-3 a kg.

An improved demand noticed from upcountry buyers, but exporters confined to the bottom of the market, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

The market for Orthodox dust was also lower at 7,000 kg and 99 per cent remained unsold.

In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched ₹117-155, mediums quoted ₹85-134 and plain grades realised ₹76-85.

In leaf category, the market for Nilgiri brokens and whole leaf in orthodox grades was irregular and tended to ease.

The quantity on offer was 2.09 lakh kg. There was a subdued demand from exporters especially from CIS countries.

In CTC leaf, the market for good liquoring brokens was higher with longer margins of ₹5-10. The quantity on offer was 39,500 kg.

Monica SFD quoted the best prices in dust varieties at ₹155 per kg, while Chamraj FOP came to the top in leaf grades, quoting ₹265.