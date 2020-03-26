Commodity bourses curtail trading time

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
All the three major commodity exchanges — Multi Commidity Exchange (MCX), National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NDCEX) and Indian Commodity Exchange — have curtailed their trade timings to 5 pm from 11.30 pm now, due to the complete lockdown across the country. The new timings will be in effect from March 30 to April 14.
The pre-open session for cancellation of orders will commence 15 minutes before start of the trading session and client code modification will be allowed between 5 pm and 5.15 pm. There will be no evening sessions on April 2, 6 and 14, said MCX in a statement on Thursday.
Similarly, NCDEX said the pre-open session will start at 8:45 am and client code modification will be allowed from 9 am to 5.15 pm.
Narinder Wadhwa, President, Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), said the reduced trading hours will provide a great relief to all members but the association is receiving requests from several members to suspend commodity trading completely till the lockdown continues.
“We will take it up with SEBI and the exchanges soon,” he added.
Earlier, the CPAI had urged the Centre to convince all State governments to bring broking services under the Essential Services Act so that investors are not left in a disadvantageous position.
On Wednesday, CPAI said employees of commodity broking firms were facing difficulty reaching their offices as the police were not allowing movement of people following the complete lockdown.
