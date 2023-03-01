The Commodity Participants Association of India has urged the government to shift the Holi holiday of exchanges to March 8 instead of March 7.

In a letter written to Surbhi Jain, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, said the festival of colours, Holi (Dhulandi), will be celebrated on March 8 in Northern India while Holika Dahan falls on March 7.

Dhulhandi is the day when the actual celebrations occur, and people smear each other with coloured powder, and it is celebrated during the day till late afternoon.

The offices and business centres remain closed, said Narinder Wadhwa, President, CPAI.

While exchanges have declared March 7 as a trading holiday on account of Holi, the RBI has declared Dhulhandi on March 8 as a holiday, he said.

“We request the Exchanges to shift the trading holiday from March 7 to 8th or declare both days as trading holidays, said Wadhwa.

