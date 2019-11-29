Commodity traders on NSE to get provisions for I-T set-off

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
National Stock Exchange has received approval as ‘Recognised Association’ for commodities segment and hence income generated by traders in commodity derivatives on the exchange platform will be treated as business income.
Further, all the benefits and deductions under the Income Tax provisions relating to business income including carried forward and set-off of losses shall be available to traders.
The approval is required as per section 43(5)(e) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, which states that transactions in relation to commodity derivatives shall be taxed as business income provided the same has been done on 'Recognised Association'.
The recognition is subject to approval by Central Board of Direct Taxes and fulfilling specified conditions. CBDT pursuant to the application made by NSE has observed that NSE has complied with all the necessary conditions and thus accorded the approval.
