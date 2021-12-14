COOIT sees 2021-22 mustard output at record 110 lakh tonnes

As farmers are bringing more area under mustard cultivation in the ongoing rabi cropping season, trade body Central Organization for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT) has estimated the production of the oilseed to increase to a record 100-110 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 crop year.

The production of mustard stood at 85 lakh tonnes in the 2020-21 crop year (July-June), COOIT said. However, the government’s fourth advance estimates had pegged the 2020-21 crop at 101.12 lakh tonnes. “Sowing of mustard seeds has increased significantly this year in all major producing States including Rajasthan. We project that production may rise to 100-110 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 season,” said COOIT President Babulal Data, said in a statement.

As per Agriculture Ministry’s data, rapeseed and mustard acreage stood at 81.66 lakh hectare till December 10, 2021, of the ongoing rabi sowing season as against 65.97 lakh hectares in the corresponding period last year. “Farmers got good prices for their mustard crop in the last rabi season. As a result, they have put more area under mustard in the ongoing rabi season,” he said. Conducive weather, so far, are also seen aiding the mustard crop.

COOIT, established in 1952, is the national apex body representing the interests of the entire vegetable oil sector in the country and its members include State-level associations, prominent manufacturing/business concerns in industry, and trade and export houses, among others.