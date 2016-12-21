Cooking oils caught in bear grip

Edible oils market opened weak tracking overnight bearish foreign markets amid slack demand but turned better on gain in futures in Malaysia and Chicago. Indigenous edible oils were also under pressure on rising new arrivals and pick-up in crushing/refining. Local refineries kept their rates unchanged.

Ruchi traded sunflower oil at ₹725. Allana’srates:palmolein ₹630, soya refined oil ₹730 and sunflower refined oil ₹735. Golden agri and Emami quoted palmolein for ₹625 and ₹620 respectively.

At Rajkot, groundnut oil telia tin dropped to ₹1,460 (1,470) and loose (10 kg) declined to ₹925 (935). BCE spot rates (₹/10 kg): groundnut oil 980 (1,000), soya ref. 725 (730), sunflower exp. ref. 665 (670), sunflower ref. 725 (730), rapeseed ref. 860 (860), rapeseed exp. ref. 830 (830), cottonseed ref. 700 (700) and palmolein 614 (615).