Coonoor tea auction earnings till August rise 24%

Tea producers and trader who operated through the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) have earned 23.97 per cent more till August than in the same months of 2019.

This was possible because five lakh kg more tea was sold despite the average prices ruling as much as ₹ 20.83 per kg more, reveals our analysis of the market reports.

Because of lockdown, some auctions did not take place this year. However, the demand was high due to disruption in the availability of tea from North India because of floods and lower production.

All the same, upcountry buyers noticed a general improvement in the quality of teas offered at the CTTA auctions.

Collectively, buyers chose to bid more and purchase higher volume of teas from CTTA auctions.

This pushed up the average price till August to ₹ 113.66 a kg from ₹ 92.83.

Despite this, the volume sold increased to 4.06 crore kg from 4.01 crore kg.

With increased volume being sold at higher average price, the overall realisation rose to ₹ 461.46 crore from ₹ 372.25 crore.

This marked an increase of ₹ 89.71 crore or 23.97 per cent.